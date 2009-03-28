The Mask and Rose Women’s Theater, the League of Women Voters and Beltrami Co. Historical Society put on an event Sunday to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the U.S. on Aug. 18, 1920.

Sunday's celebration, held at the Beltrami County History Center, included living sculpture actors playing the roles of those active on the U.S. and Minnesota stage with suffrage work -- Alice Paul, Claire Ueland, Harriet Duncan Hobart, Sinclair Lewis and other familiar names of the movement, including how Native American women did not receive the right to vote until 1924.