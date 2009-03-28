BEMIDJI -- Here is a look at some upcoming programs taking place at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE.
- 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22: The Story Tree: Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program. Participants will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the new Nature Playscape. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. This is a series, so each program will have a different nature topic. This week’s story will be “The Story of Manoomin.” Participants will meet at the “Story Tree” next to the playground (look for The Story Tree sign). If the weather is not cooperative, the group will meet in the visitor center. Parents must attend the program with their children.
- 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24: Cast Iron Chef Cook-Off: Chef Richard and Chef Dawn, the campground hosts, will face off once again against Chef John in a cook-off showcasing their skills with a Dutch oven, a release said. Learn how to use a Dutch oven and test the delicious food the contestants create at the Amphitheater.
7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24: Music Under the Pines: The Lost River Band will play music ranging from country to Celtic, folk to soft/modern rock. Vocalist Kari Grace will join Jay Forney on guitar and Jeff Anderson on accordion.
- 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25: Music Under the Pines: Lance Benson is a seasoned singer/songwriter with a refreshing outlook on life and dreams acted on. Blending folk, rock, rhythm and blues, his songs have been created through personal experiences and observations of the world around him, a release said. Benson's inspiration arises from the common bond he creates between his listeners and himself. His greatest satisfaction is feedback from listeners that have personally related to his music.