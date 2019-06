BEMIDJI -- The Relay For Life team Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Dirty Dogs will be holding a fundraiser garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, at 5109 Bemidji Ave. N. There will be over 20 families involved in the sale that will include furniture, household items, toys, clothing and more. All proceeds will go to Relay For Life of Beltrami County.