Sanford to hold blood drive June 7
BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at their mobile bus that will be parked outside of the Sanford Bemidji Sleep Center, 3717 Pine Ridge Ave. NW. Memorial Blood Centers is teaming up with the Minnesota Twins to give blood donors a chance to win Minnesota Twins tickets. Come to this event and donate blood to be automatically entered to win. Visit https://mbc.org/twins for details.
All blood types are needed -- especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+). Double red cell donations are available at this blood drive.
To schedule a donation, visit www.mbcherohub.club/index.cfm?group=op&expand=53998&zc=56601. Or contact Lexy at (218) 740-1542 or lexy.land@innovativeblood.org