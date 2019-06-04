Bog Discovery walk at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji State Park will hold Bog Discovery on the Bog Walk, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Naturalists will walk along the Bog Walk trail with participants to answer questions and help identify some of the common bog plants as well as their Ojibwe names and traditional uses. Bring sturdy shoes for walking, insect repellent and tick protection are recommended. For anyone in need of accommodations, contact Christa at christa.drake@state.mn.us or (507) 312-2300, prior to the event.