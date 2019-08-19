According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, his office received a report of two overdue canoeists just before 3 p.m. Monday. The canoeists were from a resort on Leech Lake in the area of Pine Point.

Deputies responded and learned that an adult female, 56, of Monticello, and an adult male son, 28, Minneapolis, had left a resort via canoe at approximately 8:30 a.m. and had not returned. Deputies and resort staff immediately began searching Leech Lake, the sheriff's office said. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a canoe was located on the north shore of Leech Lake near Hardwood Point and a short time later both parties were located on shore in a very remote wooded area by a Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter.

The two had been canoeing and had capsized and floated in the water with the canoe for several hours, eventually ending up on shore, the sheriff's office reported. The two were transported back to the resort and treated by North Ambulance on scene. Burch said both canoeists were wearing their life jackets.

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake Department of Resource Management, Anderson’s Resort staff and several individuals aided in the search.