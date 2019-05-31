Beltrami DFL to celebrate party's 75th anniversary

A social hour will begin the event from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a Red Lake walleye dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Along with inviting longtime DFL activists and politicians, Monday's event will also feature a silent auction and live music.

Beltrami County's celebration comes after the party's headquarters paid tribute to the anniversary in April.

"Throughout history, the DFL has been a driver for good in the state of Minnesota," Gov. Tim Walz said in a release. "We are fortunate to have had its leadership over the last 75 years in the fight for a fair and just state."

Locally, DFL officials said the county chapter of the party is especially important come election season.

"Beltrami County is a central, key part in elections," Beltrami County DFL Chair Curtiss Hunt said. "There's a centralized population here for both state Districts 2 and 5, and congressional districts 7 and 8. So, it's integral to the success of the DFL in this part of the state."

The Eagles Club is located at 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Suggested donations for the event are $20 for adults and $12 for students and children.