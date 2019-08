BEMIDJI -- The Transportation Security Administration will be at the Westridge Career Force from 2 to 40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, for a TSA presentation and application assistance event. Part-time TSA positions are available at the Bemidji Regional Airport with full federal benefits. The Westridge Career Force is located at 2300 24th St. NW., right behind Home Depot. For more information, call (218) 444-0732.