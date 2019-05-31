Crime report for May 30

Warrants

12:49 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on multiple warrants in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Violations

2:07 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. NW.

3:13 a.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 2500 block of Phoenix Loop NW.

Warrants

10:30 p.m. A juvenile was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. and 15th St. NW.

12:49 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

11:16 a.m. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Scott Ave. SE.

9:01 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Anne St. NW and Irvine Ave.