    Crime report for May 30

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:55 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    DWI

    5:38 p.m. A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for a DWI and a warrant.

    Warrants

    12:49 p.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on multiple warrants in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Violations

    2:07 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. NW.

    3:13 a.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in the 2500 block of Phoenix Loop NW.

    Warrants

    10:30 p.m. A juvenile was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. and 15th St. NW.

    12:49 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

    11:16 a.m. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Scott Ave. SE.

    9:01 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Anne St. NW and Irvine Ave.

