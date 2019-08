BEMIDJI -- Ruby’s Pantry will be at the Sanford Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. and registration at 4:30 p.m., with distribution to follow.

Ruby’s Pantry is a nonprofit food ministry that provides affordable groceries on the third Wednesday of each month to anyone and everyone. Cost is a $20 cash donation for two laundry baskets or boxes full of food. No extra large coolers or bags allowed.