The 18-year-old all-conference guard is set to be one of 70-75 students who'll graduate Friday from Cass Lake-Bena High School. Brown, a Red Lake Nation member, plans to complete his generals at Leech Lake Tribal College, where he'll also play basketball, and, after that, he plans to head to a four-year school to earn a degree in sports management.

"I've always had a hoop around me," said Brown, who typically plays off-ball and, after considering it a moment, said his game is stylistically similar to that of Draymond Green, the Swiss-army-knife forward for the NBA's Golden State Warriors (minus the reputation for kicking his opponents). "He's a glue guy."

Brown said he grew up around sports, mostly basketball, and wants to stay immersed in them after he finishes his schooling. He wants to use that sports management degree to land a job as a coach or an athletic director somewhere.

But the soft-spoken Brown's talents extend beyond the court: he's a National Honor Society member, recipient of a Student of Character award for behind-the-scenes leaders and an Active Student Engagement award for attendance and academic performance. He's also been named to the high school's "A" honor roll six of the eight semesters he spent there.

"Never been easy, never been handed to me, so I've always had to earn things," Brown said. "Leech Lake will be a great stepping stone to a four-year university for me."

He plans to head to any four-year school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference so he can continue playing basketball. The conference includes teams from Bemidji State University, St. Cloud State University, and several other Upper Midwest schools.