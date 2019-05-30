Crime report for May 29
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assaults
11:41 p.m. a 34-year-old man was arrested for assault on Canary Drive SE.
Violations
11:33 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.
Drugs
3:35 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested on drug possession near the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Blue Mayflower Road.
Warrants
10:42 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 3400 block of State Park Road NE.
7:06 p.m. A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Thefts
11:45 a.m. A rental company reported a vehicle theft in the 400 block of Moberg Drive NW.
Warrants
8:58 p.m. A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.