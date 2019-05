BEMIDJI -- The Senior Activity Center is hosting Intro to Tai Chi class at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Center, 216 Third St. NW. The class offers the benefits of slow exercise, the importance of posture, breath and intention, Harvard-approved warm-up exercises and simple, flowing movements that are easy to learn. Call the Center at (218) 751-8836 with any questions.