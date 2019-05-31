National Alliance on Mental Illness to meet June 4
BEMIDJI --The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, in the conference room at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. Daniel Loeken will share his personal story about his struggles and his journey to maintain wellness.
These educational meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jim Aakhus at (218) 214-1681 or visit "NAMI - Northwoods/Beltrami" on Facebook.