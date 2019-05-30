Unite Against Hate art show and concert

The art show will open at 4 p.m. and is designed to promote discussion around issues of diversity both regionally and nationally. Artists have submitted pieces that speak to the themes of Unity in the Community and Diversity is Strength.

The concert will run 7 p.m. to midnight. The lineup features music by DJ Divewire, who has been rocking local parties with his vast and diverse musical tastes. Opening the show is Red Lake rapper Thomas X, who brings his positive and socially conscious rhymes to area stages regularly. Indie rocker and Bemidji resident, Sonny Johnson, will bring his blues-rock sound to Brigid’s performing songs from his record “Follow the Fox.” Headlining the concert for the second year in a row is Twin Cities RnB singer Lady Midnight, who has just released her first record “Death before Mourning.”