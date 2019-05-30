Minnesota DFL party 75th anniversary celebration

In 1944, the Minnesota Democratic Party joined forces with the Minnesota Farmer-Labor Party to create the Minnesota DFL. The Beltrami County DFL is commemorating this anniversary locally by hosting a summer fish fry on Monday, June 3, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave SE. The program includes invited talks by longtime DFL activists on the early history of the party in Beltrami County.

The event will start with a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a Red Lake walleye dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $12 for students and children. The event includes a silent auction and live music. To learn more, visit www.dfl.org/localunit/beltrami-county.