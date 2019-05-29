Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Beltrami History Center to hold open mic night

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:10 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Walt Whitman, “America’s poet” there will be an open mic night at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m..

    Local poet Erin Marsh will read from Whitman’s magnum opus, “Leaves of Grass,” as well as from her own recently published work, “Disability Isn’t Sexy.”

    An open-mic portion of the evening will allow guests an opportunity to recite their favorite Whitman poems, or share original writing. Free-will donations appreciated. Refreshments will be served.  

    Explore related topics:Newsupcoming eventsLocalBeltrami County History CenterBooks
    randomness