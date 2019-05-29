Beltrami History Center to hold open mic night
BEMIDJI -- To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Walt Whitman, “America’s poet” there will be an open mic night at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m..
Local poet Erin Marsh will read from Whitman’s magnum opus, “Leaves of Grass,” as well as from her own recently published work, “Disability Isn’t Sexy.”
An open-mic portion of the evening will allow guests an opportunity to recite their favorite Whitman poems, or share original writing. Free-will donations appreciated. Refreshments will be served.