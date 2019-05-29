Deavion Beasley, 25, was charged with a felony-level charge of possession of ammunition or a firearm by an ineligible person. The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 5, 2017, when Beasley was one of four men charged in connection to an altercation at Pete's Place West, located just west of Bemidji.

Beasley pleaded not guilty to the charge in March, and the trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday. Twenty-six potential jurors came to the trial, but the court dismissed seven of those during the selection process for a variety of reasons. That left 19 potential jurors, but the prosecution and the defense are allowed eight strikes between them. That would have reduced the number of potential jurors to 11, one less than is required for a full jury.

The trial was rescheduled for June 25.

According to the complaint, Beasley was one of multiple men involved in the confrontation that resulted in the charge. Two of the other men, Andy Tillotson and Kevin Robertson, arrived at Pete's Place West before the confrontation began. Beasley arrived shortly thereafter in a second vehicle along with another man.

Robertson confronted the two men from the second vehicle, and Tillotson began swinging a pry bar at Beasley. Beasley then reached into the vehicle, grabbed a handgun, and fired.

Court documents later showed that Beasley had followed Robertson and Tillotson to the site where the shooting occurred. Deavion Beasley was arrested later at the residence of Andre Beasley, where authorities found multiple firearms unrelated to the shooting.

Tillotson and Robertson, the two men who attacked Beasley, were convicted of terroristic threats with a reckless disregard for risk. Andre Beasley was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.