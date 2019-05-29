Ride for the Troops returns Sunday in Bemidji

"We want to support all veterans and service members," Ride for the Troops Committee President Wayne Johnson said. "Deceased, disabled and still serving."

The 14th annual Ride for the Troops will kick off at Marketplace Foods in Bemidji at 9 a.m. The store provides a pancake breakfast served by area volunteers to fuel riders for the day. Bemidji High School JROTC members will present the colors with the ride starting at noon.

Though the event has stayed true to its original intent, this year's ride will feature a few changes.

The original 134-mile route has been abbreviated this year because of road construction on Clearwater County 2. This year, the route will take riders through the areas of Becida, Lake Itasca, Zerkel and Shelvin. There also will be only one stop in Zerkel instead of the typical two.

"We will be stopping in Zerkel for much longer than usual to make up for the loss of our other stops due to the construction," Johnson said.

In previous years, the route has looped back to Marketplace Foods for a lunch to be served, but that will change this year. Riders will end their trip at the Bemidji Eagles Club with a hog feed and ceremony to follow at 4 p.m.

Johnson said the ceremony will be used to thank the committee members, volunteers and sponsors of the event. Committee members will then update the public on how funds raised in the past have been spent.

In the past year, the Ride for the Troops Committee has made notable donations to Bemidji area families of service men and women, scholarship funds in the area and to the Bemidji Veteran's Home project.

"We can't do this without our committee members and sponsors," Johnson said. "I can't thank them enough.

Brandon Granmo, Marketplace Foods store director, said he is excited to be taking on his first year coordinating for the event.

"I think it is very positive to support and bring awareness to this event," Granmo said. "To be able to support it with the space and the food and then watch the money turn around to the causes is great."

Johnson said all are welcome to support riders along the route—which adds to the atmosphere of the event—and to attend the meals. A free-will donation is encouraged for the meals.

"We get a lot of people, community and riders," Johnson said. "I think it draws the community into a purpose."

Anyone who wants to register to ride can do so at the Bemidji Eagles Club for $25 per bike and $10 per passenger through Saturday, June 1.

Natalie Hilden is the Pioneer’s summer reporting intern. Originally from Nevis, she is a senior at South Dakota State University.