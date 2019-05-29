Bemidji's Tim Hortons joins ranks of Minnesota closures

The statewide shuttering by the company follows an expansion plan by the Canadian coffee chain in 2016. In the past month, Tim Hortons locations have closed in the Twin Cities, along with restaurants in Brainerd, International Falls and Bemidji. The Bemidji location closed Tuesday.

The Bemidji location opened in fall 2017 at 100 Paul Bunyan Drive S. The site was previously Hurricane Grill and Wings, operating from August 2014 to September 2016. Before Hurricane, the building was home to a Burger King.

The closings stem from legal proceedings between the franchise ownership group Tim-Minn, Inc. and the Tim Hortons company. In a civil complaint filed in February, Tim-Minn alleged Tim Hortons USA Inc. and the parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., charged high markups on supplies and sold used equipment to the group at current market values.

In an emailed statement to the Pioneer, Tim Hortons media representative Sarah McConnell said "we are disappointed the franchisee made the decision to close these restaurants without our approval. Since we have a pending dispute with this particular franchisee, we decline to comment further at this time."

Starting in 1964, the coffee chain was founded by Tim Horton in Hamilton Ont., in Canada. The first U.S. location opened in 1984 in Tonawanda, N.Y., and by 2015 there were more than 4,700 Tim Hortons restaurants internationally.

Along with the restaurant, Horton's name was long associated with hockey, as he played in the National Hockey League from 1949 until his death in 1974. According to the league's website, Horton played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. While in Toronto, he won four Stanley Cup championships.