Crime report for May 28
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
7:05 a.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.
DWI
10:40 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Highway 89.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Robbery
3:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with a knife near the intersection of Park Ave. NW and Paul Bunyan Drive.
Warrants
10:34 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.
7:57 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Wood Ave. SE on a warrant.
7:34 p.m. A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.
5:58 p.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for possession of a dangerous weapon in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N.