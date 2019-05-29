Crime report for May 28

DWI

10:40 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Highway 89.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Robbery

3:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with a knife near the intersection of Park Ave. NW and Paul Bunyan Drive.

Warrants

10:34 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.

7:57 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Wood Ave. SE on a warrant.

7:34 p.m. A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

5:58 p.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for possession of a dangerous weapon in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N.