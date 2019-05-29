Search
    Crime report for May 28

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:06 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    7:05 a.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

    DWI

    10:40 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Highway 89.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Robbery

    3:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with a knife near the intersection of Park Ave. NW and Paul Bunyan Drive.

    Warrants

    10:34 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.

    7:57 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Wood Ave. SE on a warrant.

    7:34 p.m. A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

    5:58 p.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for possession of a dangerous weapon in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

