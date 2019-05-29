On Tuesday, members of Sanford Health's stroke support group gathered to decorate a handful of blank, theater-like masks. After they finished, many took a moment to explain how the masks represented their struggle with brain injury or the injury of someone they care for.

The project is part of the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance's program "Unmasking Brain Injury in Minnesota." Later this year, a gallery in Fargo will feature the masks created Tuesday, in addition to a number of others.

"They try to have people express their experiences with strokes and traumatic brain injuries in an artistic artform," Shannon Pitt, stroke coordinator for Sanford Health, said about the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance, which has featured over 1,400 masks.

Between those who have experienced a brain injury themselves, those who act as caretakers, and the staff of Sanford Health, there were nearly 20 people who attended Tuesday's workshop.

Michael Schneider spoke softly about how his life has changed since he experienced a car accident roughly two years ago.

"My mask represents who I was and who I am," Michael Schneider said. "I'm a completely different person than who I was."

His wife, Ruth, also spoke about their experience and described how the mask she made represents the changes they've gone through. On one portion of the mask, she drew a road to represent their journey since the accident. On another portion, she drew a patch.

"There's no end, because our journey isn't over yet, and that's the exciting thing," Ruth Schneider said about the road she drew. "The patch represents the perceived healing that people think happens immediately after something traumatic happens—but it really doesn't."

Sanford created the stroke support group in January. Pitt took the job of stroke coordinator the year before and said she began receiving a lot of calls asking about possible outlets for support.

"They need to know that they're not alone," Pitt said. "Feeling alone is one of the most limiting factors in terms of progress in someone's life in recovery.

"We thought it was a good idea to bring people together so they could help support each other, help problem solve, and learn."