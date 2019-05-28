A City Council work session Tuesday evening, and a public meeting preceding that, had more than 30 people in attendance, many of them stakeholders of a two-mile stretch of State Highway 197 (Paul Bunyan Drive) between Bemidji Avenue North and Gillett Drive.

For the past six months, the stretch has been under MnDOT's microscope, as the agency is considering a project to reconstruct the corridor and improve its safety in the next three to eight years.

According to data from MnDOT, the corridor sees up to 16,000 vehicles daily and by 2030, its expected to have 20,500 vehicles per day. Along with acting as a key corridor for getting across the city, stretch is home to numerous businesses and there are 64 points of access where drivers can either turn off or onto the road.

The high number of access points has resulted in above-average crashes for a corridor of its size. And that will be even more noticeable considering the potential for increased use in the coming years.

One of MnDOT's proposed solutions has been met with skepticism and unease, though. Of the few project concepts floated Tuesday, one of them would include changing at least six of the intersections along the corridor to roundabouts.

During both the public meeting and the work session, business owners and citizens alike raised concerns over ease of access, a loss of revenue and lower property values. Attendees also expressed worry over the project moving too fast.

TJ Melcher, director of public engagement for District 2, said what's being done now is part of the agency's corridor study and actual design work hasn't yet started.

"This isn't the final piece today. We're not trying to hide and we're not trying to push through anything either," Melcher said. "We want to get community buy-in, so we won't be trying to slip something through. MnDOT isn't going to just do what MnDOT wants to do."

Melcher added MnDOT will be seeking approval from both the city and county governing bodies and wouldn't push through a design with which the community wasn't comfortable.

The proposed roundabouts concept would cost an estimated $17 million. Another concept trading roundabouts for signal improvements and concrete medians totals $16 million.

The agency plans to reconstruct the road between 2022 and 2027. Along with aging pavement, the corridor has storm sewers, gutters and other utility features nearly 50 years old.

Plus, portions of the sidewalk aren't compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There are also traffic lights installed in the late 1990s that need replacing.

If the project was only to resurface, fix utilities, replace signals and improve sidewalks, costs would come in between $8 million to $10 million.

"We have to fix 197," Mayor Rita Albrecht said. "We can't just do a mill and overlay, and think it's going to help the community be prosperous. My sense is businesses, whether they're drive-by or destination, feel as though if we do something robust and creative like this, that their businesses will be negatively impacted. I do think there are some businesses we need to consider. But in general, people are already not driving on the road. If we don't fix it, even less people will want to drive on it."

MnDOT is expected to return for another presentation before the council in the next month. The corridor study is scheduled to end in July.

MnDOT is asking residents to take a survey about Paul Bunyan Drive on its website, www.dot.state.mn.us. To go directly to the survey, click here:

https://mndotforms.formstack.com/forms/paul_bunyan_drive_survey?fbclid=I...

Also, MnDOT has posted a video to Facebook about the roundabouts: Click here:

https://www.facebook.com/mndot/videos/402558323667830/UzpfSTYwMTA3MDkyMj...