Beltrami County to start roadside ditch spraying in June

The following county roads within Frohn, Bemidji, Grant Valley, Northern, Eckles and Turtle River townships: 401, 402, 403, 404, 406, 407, 413, 46, 515, 20, 4, 12, 19, 2, 25, 8, 7, 11, 27, 14 and 9.

The following roads within Northwood township: Hagen, Whitewolf, Morel and Wapiti.

The following roads within Big Grass township: Powderhorn, Phentom and Pine Island.

County roads 700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 709 and 710 also will be sprayed. Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow, a release said. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Those that may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment and do not want spraying adjacent to their property, must place "DO NOT SPRAY" signs at the beginning and end of their property segment.

For questions or concerns, call the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.