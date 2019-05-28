"He went to treatment, and he got out and he was really happy to be sober," said Michael Fasthorse, Campbell's cousin and a founder of Sober Squad Bemidjigamaag, an activity-based recovery group whose members organized the march. "But he relapsed and he died. It took his life."

Campbell's story is partly why the squad organized the walk and why it was formed in the first place, said Fasthorse, who wore a shirt with his cousin's photo on it, plus his birthday and the day he died.

Carrying a banner with the names of dozens of deceased friends and family, a crowd of about 100 people walked from the Northwest Indian Community Development Center to the Paul and Babe statues downtown, where they released purple balloons—a color, along with black, that organizers said has come to symbolize addiction and overdose.

"We're overcoming it every day," Fasthorse said. "But we know a lot of people who weren't fortunate enough to be here today and have lost their lives fighting...We're here to walk in their memory."