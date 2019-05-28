UPDATED: Bemidji man dies in head-on collision on Highway 2
BEMIDJI -- An 82-year-old Bemidji man died after two vehicles collided head-on Monday evening on U.S. Highway 2.
Russell Klynn Porter, the victim, was a passenger in a 2007 Subaru Forester that was traveling the wrong way (east) in the westbound lane at approximately 11 p.m. The driver of the Subaru, Margaret Porter, 73, of Bemidji, collided with a 2007 Pontiac G6, driven by Athena Anne Stanek, 21, of Fosston, who was driving west in the westbound lane. The crash occurred in the 6200 block of Highway 2 near Pete’s Place West.
In addition to the fatality, Margaret Porter was taken to Sanford in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Stanek was taken to Sanford Bemidji with non life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to information from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Pontiac’s airbag did deploy, but it is uncertain if the Subaru’s airbag deployed as well. All three individuals were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.