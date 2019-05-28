UPDATED: Bemidji man dies in head-on collision on Highway 2

In addition to the fatality, Margaret Porter was taken to Sanford in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Stanek was taken to Sanford Bemidji with non life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to information from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Pontiac’s airbag did deploy, but it is uncertain if the Subaru’s airbag deployed as well. All three individuals were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.