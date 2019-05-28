Two-car crash results in fatality in Beltrami County
BEMIDJI—Two vehicles collided Monday evening on U.S. Highway 2 in Beltrami County, resulting in at least one fatality.
A 2007 Subaru Forester, driven by a 73-year-old Bemidji woman, was traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 2 at approximately 11 p.m. A 2007 Pontiac G6, driven by a 21-year-old Fosston woman, was traveling westbound in a westbound lane, and the two vehicles collided head on. The crash occurred in the 6200 block of Highway 2 near Pete's Place West.
In addition to the driver, the Subaru had an 82-year-old male passenger.
The release did not indicate which or how many of the three individuals died in the crash, but updated information is scheduled for release at noon today.
The Pontiac's airbag did deploy, but it is uncertain if the Subaru's airbag deployed as well.