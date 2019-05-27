The event’s guest speaker was Navy veteran Michael Deer, who spoke on the meaning and heart behind Memorial Day.

Names of the veterans and auxiliary members who have passed away were read by Claude Sand, past Post No. 14 commander, and Stella Wakonabo, auxiliary president, with wreaths placed in honor of those who have died.

Toward the end of the program the crowd moved to the G.A.R. Memorial to honor those who died during the Civil War as the Bemidji High School Boys State Representatives recited the Gettysburg Address.