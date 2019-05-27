Search
    Saluting those who gave all: Memorial Day Ceremony held at Bemidji’s Greenwood Cemetery

    By Annalise Braught Today at 1:33 p.m.
    The Junior ROTC of Bemidji High School and the American Legion Firing Squad present the posting of the colors as a part of the Memorial Day Program held at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday morning. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 5
    Wreaths were placed in honor of the veterans and auxiliary members who passed away in the last year. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 5
    Darlene Peterson, chaplain for the Women’s Auxiliary reads the closing benediction during the service. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 5
    The American Legion Firing Squad conducts the rifle salute in front of the G.A.R. Memorial, to honor those who died during the Civil War. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer) 4 / 5
    Many members of the Bemidji community came out to honor those who have given their lives in the service of their country. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 5

    Ralph Gracie Post 14 and members of the local community held a Memorial Day Program at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday. The Junior ROTC of Bemidji High School presented the posting of the colors, with the American Legion Firing Squad following with the rifle salute. Joe Vene led those in attendance in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”

    The event’s guest speaker was Navy veteran Michael Deer, who spoke on the meaning and heart behind Memorial Day.

    Names of the veterans and auxiliary members who have passed away were read by Claude Sand, past Post No. 14 commander, and Stella Wakonabo, auxiliary president, with wreaths placed in honor of those who have died.

    Toward the end of the program the crowd moved to the G.A.R. Memorial to honor those who died during the Civil War as the Bemidji High School Boys State Representatives recited the Gettysburg Address.

    Annalise Braught

    News clerk and photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer 

    abraught@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9796
