Saluting those who gave all: Memorial Day Ceremony held at Bemidji’s Greenwood Cemetery
Ralph Gracie Post 14 and members of the local community held a Memorial Day Program at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday. The Junior ROTC of Bemidji High School presented the posting of the colors, with the American Legion Firing Squad following with the rifle salute. Joe Vene led those in attendance in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”
The event’s guest speaker was Navy veteran Michael Deer, who spoke on the meaning and heart behind Memorial Day.
Names of the veterans and auxiliary members who have passed away were read by Claude Sand, past Post No. 14 commander, and Stella Wakonabo, auxiliary president, with wreaths placed in honor of those who have died.
Toward the end of the program the crowd moved to the G.A.R. Memorial to honor those who died during the Civil War as the Bemidji High School Boys State Representatives recited the Gettysburg Address.