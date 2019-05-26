Bemidji Community Food Shelf seeks farm helpers

The Farm project began in 2014 as a way to provide food shelf customers with fresh, nutritious,

locally grown produce and also to educate and involve the community with the process of planting, tending and harvesting vegetables, a release said. To date, the farm has produced about 40,000 pounds of produce for distribution at the food shelf. The success of the Farm is directly related to the number of volunteer hours as volunteers help with planting, mulching, weeding, watering and harvesting.

In early 2019, a Farm Vision Committee was created to oversee the workings of the farm project. This year, farm operations were scaled down significantly to enable volunteers and staff to establish best management practices for the fields, raised beds, high tunnels and the Deep Winter Greenhouse.

No special knowledge is needed to volunteer, just a willingness to learn and to help. Volunteer opportunities exist for people of all ages, abilities and skill sets.

Those interested can call (218) 444-6580, ext. 28 and ask for Amy.