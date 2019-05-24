Area Memorial Day weekend events

The colors will be presented by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps of Bemidji High School, the national anthem will be led by Joe Vene and the guest speaker will be Navy veteran Michael Deer. The Bemidji High School boys State Representatives will recite the Gettysburg Address. All are invited to Lazy Jacks for a light lunch after the ceremony, a release said. For questions call Claude at (218) 820-4939.

Leech Lake Memorial Pow Wow underway

CASS LAKE—The Annual Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Pow Wow is being held this weekend at the Veterans Memorial Grounds, 16599 69th Ave. N., Cass Lake. Native dancers and drum groups from throughout the Upper Midwest, northern Great Plains and Canada will be at the Memorial Pow Wow to celebrate. Events start each day with flag-raising at 10 a.m. Grand entry of dancers at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

CrossFit to hold Military Appreciation event

BEMIDJI—CrossFit Bemidji will hold a Military Appreciation Day event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the Paul and Babe statues, 300 Bemidji Ave. N. This event will be supporting local Minnesota Disabled American Veterans, North Central Chapter 7, who will also be present for the event. Participants must be 16 years and older. Cost is $30 for the public and $20 for current CFB athletes, every registered athlete gets a free draft beer from Bar 209. Visit the Facebook event page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2375374529168460.

Buzzle Osterdalen Church memorial service

BUZZLE TOWNSHIP—The annual Buzzle Osterdalen Church Memorial Service will be held at noon on Sunday, May 26. A potluck lunch will be served after the business meeting following the service. Members, friends and neighbors are all welcome. For more information, call Marlyce at (218) 751-1996.

Frohn Eastside Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony

FROHN TOWNSHIP—The Frohn Eastside Cemetery will have a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery conducted by the Cass Lake American Legion Honor Guard at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The cemetery is located just east of the Mississippi River bridge on Roosevelt Road SE.

Memorial Day services in Laporte

LAPORTE—Memorial Day will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, by a program at the Laporte Public School, 315 Main St. W. Previous to this, services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery at Kabekona and also at the Catholic Church Cemetery on Highway 200 just north of Laporte.

After the program at the school concludes the service will continue at the Garfield Public Landing and conclude at the Laporte Cemetery. All veterans are welcome to a free dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte at noon. Everyone is welcome.

Debs Cemetery to hold Memorial Day services

DEBS—Memorial Day services will be held at the Debs Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Blackduck annual Memorial Day program

BLACKDUCK—Blackduck High School, the Blackduck American Legion and Auxiliary and AmVets of Blackduck will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. Events begin with a program honoring veterans and their families at 10 a.m. in the Blackduck High School Gymnasium.

The program will honor the nation's and community's veterans and fallen soldiers. The American Legion and Auxiliary members will make presentations, and honor their members deceased since Memorial Day 2018.

The entire community is invited to join in the program, including a cemetery service following the school program, and then return to the Blackduck High School multi-purpose room for lunch, provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 372.

Blackduck Senior Living Center to hold waffle breakfast

BLACKDUCK—There will be a free community waffle breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, at the Good Samaritan Senior Living Center in Blackduck.