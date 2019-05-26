Todavich Electric honored for 25 years of service
The Minnesota Electrical Association held its first quarter board meeting on April 12, in Stillwater, and announced that Todavich Electric Inc. in Bemidji was honored at the annual meeting for being a 25-year member in good standing of the Minnesota Electrical Association.
The MEA provides education, legislative representation, and industry information to electrical contractors and their stakeholders in Minnesota and surrounding states, a release said.