Former BSU administrator Maki named to state post

"Bill Maki understands very well the financial challenges that Minnesota State faces today—he has lived them at no fewer than eight of our colleges and universities both as CFO and as a president," said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, in a release.

Maki has more than 15 years of financial and administrative leadership experience serving Minnesota State colleges and universities. Since 2015, he has served as president of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED), a consortium of five colleges of Minnesota State that includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College.

Previously, he served both Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College as vice president of finance and administration from 2004 to 2015. He also served NHED as the chief financial and facilities officer from 2003 to 2004, and he served Itasca Community College from 1995 to 2003 in several capacities including dean of student and administrative services, director of finance and facilities, and business manager/business officer. He holds an associate degree from Vermilion Community College and a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.