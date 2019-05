Linda Binkley and John Gilbertson (left) of Beltrami County Farm Bureau p1resent a check to Rose Erickson and Tom Lembrick of the Beltrami County Fair to purchase an ADA compliant picnic table. Submitted photo.

The Beltrami County Farm Bureau recently supported the Beltrami County Fair outdoor seating project by donating $550 to purchase an ADA compliant picnic table. To learn more about the project, call (218) 444-8169 or email promotions@beltramicountyfair.org.