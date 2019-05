Pictured from left is Task Force member Kay Mack, Real Estate lender Gail Dockendorf with Deerwood and Task Force members Scotty Allison and Joe Vene. Submitted photo.

Beltrami County Veterans Home Task Force members Kay Mack, Scotty Allison and Joe Vene recently met at Deerwood Bank to thank the bank for the $1,000 contribution made to the Veterans Home project in Bemidji.