MnDOT addresses motorists in advance of Memorial Day weekend

MnDOT will suspend work on most projects during the holiday, but motorists may encounter bypasses, lane closures and detours. Motorists should be prepared for slower moving traffic, consider using alternate routes and check www.511mn.org to get information about road construction and traffic impacts.

Highway projects that may affect weekend travel May 24-27 include:

Northern Minnesota

I-35 Snake River bridge replacements — Highway 70 traffic detoured to Highway 7 through mid-July

I-35 in Downtown Duluth — Single-lane traffic through June

Highway 2 East Grand Forks — Traffic reduced to one lane in both directions

Highway 2 Erskine — Lane closures, detour

Highway 1 Red Lake — Lane closures and short term detours

Highway 71 Koochiching County — Road closed, detour

Highways 175, 220 and 317 in northwest Minnesota — Roads closed due to flooding

Twin Cities

I-35W Downtown to Crosstown — Northbound and southbound lane closures between I-94 and 46th Street, ramp closures

I-35W MnPASS North — Northbound lane closure between Roseville and Lino Lakes, southbound lanes closure between Mounds View and Arden Hills, nighttime work

I-35 split in Forest Lake — Lane closures, single lane traffic

I-35 Rush City — Northbound and southbound single lane traffic near Harris

I-35E Mendota Heights — Roadway reduced to one lane, alternating lane closures, ramp closures, nighttime work

For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html.