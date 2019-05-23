Officials identify Illinois man in Cass County drowning

Officials responded to rural Longville on Tuesday afternoon to find Mindock "in the water near a fishing boat," according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was the second lake-related death in Cass County in a two-day period.

Longville is located about 60 miles southeast of Bemidji. They found Mindock in Louise Lake, off of state Highway 54 in the area between Little Boy Lake and Wabedo Lake.

His body will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and the case remains under investigation.

On Monday, the day before Mindock's body was found, the sheriff's office responded to an unresponsive woman in the water near a dock on Leech Lake's Kabekona Bay. Sandra Crow, 69 of Mora, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene.