BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will host its fifth annual Appreciation Ice Cream Sundae Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The local band Aurora will perform. The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, one long block east of the Eagle’s Club in the Bemidji Industrial Park. The band performs a variety of folk, rock and gospel songs.

Parking will be near the big mural, and entry to the event will be through the chain-link gate to the east. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the food shelf’s waiting room with entry through the employee (west) door. The event is free and open to the public.



