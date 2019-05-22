Crime report for May 21

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

DWI

11:21 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Minnesota Ave. NW.

2:21 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Hannah Ave.

Theft

3:25 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on multiple charges, including theft, giving an officer false information, and multiple warrants.