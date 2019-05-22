Crime report for May 21
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Warrant
10:39 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on multiple charges, including a warrant, trespassing, fleeing an officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and property damage.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
DWI
11:21 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Minnesota Ave. NW.
2:21 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Hannah Ave.
Theft
3:25 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on multiple charges, including theft, giving an officer false information, and multiple warrants.