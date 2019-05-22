Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for May 21

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:42 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Warrant

    10:39 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on multiple charges, including a warrant, trespassing, fleeing an officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and property damage.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    DWI

    11:21 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI on Minnesota Ave. NW.

    2:21 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Hannah Ave.

    Theft

    3:25 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on multiple charges, including theft, giving an officer false information, and multiple warrants.

    Explore related topics:NewsBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's officeCrimecourts
    randomness