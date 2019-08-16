BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji’s diabetes educators and medical nutrition therapy, formally at the 1705 Anne St. Clinic, will be relocating to a new location on the first floor of the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic , 1233 34th St. NW, on Monday, Aug. 19.

This move will allow "members of both areas of expertise to be closer to the patients they serve and the providers they support on a regular basis," a release said.

While going through the transition, Sanford officials said they appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as the diabetes education and nutrition therapy teams move to the new location, the release said.