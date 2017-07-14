BEMIDJI -- Bemidji's Parks and Recreation Department held the first of three skateboard lesson sessions on Friday morning, taught by Sam Perkins and Shane Kolstead.

Skateboard lessons will continue Fridays, Aug. 23 and 30, with beginner lessons from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and intermediate lessons from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at the City Park Skate Park, 1030 23rd St. NW.

Attendees will enhance turning, balancing techniques, manuals, "ollies," riding transition, board maintenance and skateboard vocabulary. Helmets are required to participate in lessons and attendees are responsible for their own skateboard. Cost is $25 per participant. For those ages 6 and older. Limit of seven participants per group.