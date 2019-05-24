City of Bemidji to host Theater Day Camp

The half-day camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is put on in collaboration with Bemidji Community Theater. There are four levels campers can pick from based off of their performance experience and interest. Level 1 Skill Building & Performance: Campers will work on basic theater skills which include acting, singing and dancing. Level 2 Advanced Performance Camp: Campers will audition for roles and produce a more challenging performance. Out of the Box: Campers will write their own script as well as perform their original play at the end of camp. Tech Camp: For those campers who want to learn about the behind the scenes. Campers will participate in scenic painting, costuming and stage combat.