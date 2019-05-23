Camp Adventure Seekers summer program

From week to week, activities may include adventurous sessions like crafting, water fun, disc golf, extreme science experiments and hiking. There will be group challenges and games to ensure that children are making the most out of their summer. Also,there will be snacks provided. Sign up soon as spots are limited.

There will be full- and half-day options available; rates vary depending on option. Drop off can be at either City Park or Diamond Point Park. To find out more information or to get registered, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.