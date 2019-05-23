Skateboard lessons to be held June 14-28

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will be holding skateboard lessons on Fridays, June 14-28, beginner lessons will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and intermediate lessons from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at the City Park Skate Park, 1030 23rd St. NW. Attendees will enhance turning, balancing techniques, manuals, ollies, riding transition, board maintenance and skateboard vocabulary. Helmets are required to participate in lessons and attendees are responsible for their own skateboard. Cost is $25 per participant. For those ages 6 and older. Limit of seven participants per group.