Youth Climbing Club at wellness center

Children will have structured lessons from skilled instructors. They will learn how to tie in, belay, jam, crimp and dyno. The program focuses on mastery of fundamentals, confidence and team spirit. Session 1, for children ages 8-10, will be held June 11-13. Session 2, for children ages 11-14, will be held June 25-27. Both sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St. NE. Cost is $85 per participant, per session.

Register at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop into City Hall or the Public Works Facility. Limited to 12 participants and pre-registration is required. For questions or more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.