BEMIDJI -- The Multiple Sclerosis Connections support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Lueken’s North conference room, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The discussion topic will be centered around five questions to ask about how to navigate life with MS.

Meetings are guided by a National Multiple Sclerosis Society certified facilitator and are held on the third Saturday of each month, except for July and December. The group is open to all those living with MS and their caregivers.