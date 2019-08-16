10 years ago

August 16, 2009 -- Travelers on U.S. Highway 2 through Wilton drive by the Git-R-Dun Saloon, a business that has been dormant for a year. Wilton Mayor Shelly Baker found inspiration in the defunct bar. It could be an attractive addition to Wilton, the site for community suppers, bingo, Christmas programs and other activities. The people of Wilton are committed to the project.

25 years ago

August 16, 1994 -- The Bemidji City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a special use permit to developers of a 36-unit apartment complex. The council granted the planned unit development/ special use permit with two conditions; Chambre Properties settles a property line dispute with a private owner and a playground must be developed near the area.

50 years ago

August 16, 1969 -- Phase one in the new cafeteria program at Bemidji State College is now completed. Ace Hosts Food Service of Wisconsin moved into the luxurious new Walnut Hall in midsummer and began operations with breakfast, lunch and evening meals for BSC summer students and workshop and clinic participants.

100 years ago

August 16, 1919 -- "Doughnut day," to benefit the home service campaign of the Salvation Army. Throughout the business district during the day, a bevy of young ladies will sell doughnuts, two for 5 cents or 25 cents per dozen, each doughnut being made from the Salvation Army recipe for "Doughnuts a la Pershing."