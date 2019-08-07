FARGO -- Tina Whetstone sometimes would wake up in the middle of the night to speak with her son, Chris Bauer. There wouldn’t be anything wrong that caused the late-hour phone call -- Chris was just a night owl. The topics would vary from one conversation to the next, but they’d never hang up before Chris reassured his mom that he loved her.

Although Chris may no longer be around, his family is hanging on to that devotion he gave them throughout the years.

“He woke me up, but I’d get up and talk to him,” Whetstone said. “He was very special to me."

Bauer, 38, who recently moved to Minneapolis from Puposky, died Friday, Aug. 9, in North Dakota in a crash with a semi-trailer. Bauer was driving a Chevrolet Malibu southbound on County Road 81 shortly before 5 p.m. The road is not far from the Minnesota-North Dakota border, roughly 20 miles south of Fargo, N.D. His vehicle went into the ditch, came back onto the road, and crossed into the northbound lane.

Ryan Ottis, 32, of Kindred, N.D., was driving a 2002 Kenworth semi-trailer and T-boned Bauer’s vehicle. The collision caused Bauer’s vehicle to split in two, with one half ending up in the ditch while the other half was still on the road. The semi went off the road and into the ditch. Ottis was taken to a hospital in Fargo.

A celebration of life for Bauer will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Blackduck High School main gym. Bauer graduated from the school in 1999, according to his obituary.

Since they lived several states apart, Bauer and Whetstone would keep up with one another by phone. But, they made sure to show up in person when it counted. When Whetstone remarried, Bauer walked her down the aisle.

“Whenever I would ask him, he would come,” Whetstone said

Bauer wasn’t just close with his mother, though. For the last couple years, Bauer and his brothers would try to see the Minnesota Vikings play in different stadiums. Bauer’s brother, Shaun, said Chris also would make a point of being in town whenever Shaun came up to Minnesota for a visit.

Chris had a way of getting along with people, his brother said.

“Chris was so outgoing,” Shaun Bauer said. “He could walk into a room in the Blackduck/Bemidji area, and he’d know 80 percent of the people there. The other 20 percent, he’d know by the time he left.”

When he died, Bauer also left behind his 6-year-old sold, Parker. According to Whetstone, Bauer’s son was one of his main joys in life. Shaun Bauer reiterated that, saying his brother would take any chance he could to see his son.

“He would have gave anything for Parker,” Whetstone said. “I made him promise the day he (Parker) was born. I said ‘be the best father you can be,’ and he held to that promise.”



