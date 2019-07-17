REMER -- A 46-year-old man suffered serious injuries Wednesday after the propane furnace he was servicing exploded.

North Memorial Air Care transported the Hill City man, who was alone in the Remer residence at the time of the incident, to a Twin Cities hospital to be treated for “burns and serious injuries,” according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident. The Remer Ambulance and the Remer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Remer is located roughly 70 miles southeast of Bemidji.



