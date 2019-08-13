DEER RIVER -- Chippewa National Forest will hold a tour with naturalist Maggie Petersen of the pollinator garden located at the Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

During the tour, visitors can expect to learn how to identify various Minnesota wildflowers and

pollinators that visit the garden every summer. Potential critters found in the garden include a variety of butterflies, hummingbirds, bees and tree frogs.

Free parking is available on site. The Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center is located at 44623 State Highway 46, Deer River. For more information, call the Deer River Ranger District at (218) 246-2123.