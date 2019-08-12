BEMIDJI -- Leah Corcoran packed a bag this past May, left her home just outside Bemidji, and boarded a plane for the East Coast to meet up with her parents. Together, they were headed for that large field in upstate New York that went down in history 50 years ago as the site for the most famous rock festival ever. They were headed to Woodstock.

For Leah and her parents, Wil Corcoran and Cindy Matthews, Woodstock means something different than it does for most. For the three of them, the chance to visit that iconic field was a reunion. It was a time to take photos, revisit memories, as well as think about how much music has impacted their own lives and the generations after.

That’s because the road to Woodstock was where Leah’s parents met. And during that recent trip to New York, they got to share that story, once again, with each other, with their daughter as well as with millions of readers across the country.

"AARP The Magazine" featured Leah and her parents in the current issue as part of a 50-year-tribute to Woodstock. The magazine gave them the chance to speak in their own words about the concert that impacted each of their lives from that point on.

“If it hadn’t been for Woodstock, I wouldn’t be here. It’s who I am and who my family is,” Leah told AARP.

Along the Road

As the story goes, Cindy was stuck in traffic with friends who were all on their way to Woodstock. Leah’s father, who goes by “Chick,” was in one of the cars ahead of them. He got out, walked back to Cindy’s car, and told the group of concertgoers that he met a local and could show them a backroads way to the venue.

Woodstock was held from Aug. 15-18 in 1969, a little more than 100 miles northwest of New York City. Organizers expected roughly 50,000 people to come for the event. Little did they know that 10 times that many people would flock to the concert featuring now-classic acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Grateful Dead.

During the course of the chaotic weekend, Cindy lost her car, so Chick drove her back to New Jersey. Whether they knew it or not at the time, that concert would be the start of the next six years Chick and Cindy would spend together. A couple years after Woodstock, their daughter Leah arrived on the scene.

Their lives would take them in different directions throughout the next five decades. But, for a brief period earlier this year, Leah got to visit those early days that first brought her parents together as they told their story to the magazine and its scores of readers.

“The whole weekend, I got to hear their joint perspective on the experience,” Leah said. “It was fun to watch them reminisce together.”

Telling the Story

The editors at AARP found Leah’s story through her sister, Mary Fenton, who is a journalist. The writer of the article was looking for a story to commemorate Woodstock, and Fenton said she knew of someone who fit the bill.

“It’s cool that some of the people, that are like related to me, went to this amazing thing that happened in history,” Natalie, Leah’s 8-year-old daughter, said.

And so, Leah, Chick and Cindy met each other on the East Coast and made their way back to the spot where it all began. Leah said their GPS took them on a strange, backroads route to the location. She said her parents claim it seemed to be the same backroads route they ventured on during the original experience.

The crew from AARP rented a vintage car, parked it along side of the road, and pulled out the cameras to take pictures of Leah and her parents. In addition to Chick, Cindy, and Leah, the story in the magazine featured Leah’s children, Natalie, 8, and Sawyer, 11, and even her grandmother, Dorothy, who tried to dissuade Cindy from going to Woodstock in the first place.

Leah also has a third child, Sarah, 28, who suffers from disabilities.

Realizing they would represent the story of Woodstock for readers all over the country is something neither of them could have foreseen that day when Chick walked up to Cindy’s car on the road to Woodstock and introduced himself.

“It really didn’t look anything like it did 50 years ago,” Cindy said about the location where the Woodstock concert happened. “Just to go back there -- to relive it when they took the photos and all -- it was just so wonderful.”

Musical Legacy

Although Woodstock may have been a single moment in the overall trajectory that brought Leah to the place where she is today, she can see the lasting legacy of it shine through in the form of music.

Chick agrees. The performances during that concert were ones he would never forget. Chick told AARP how the experience helped him overcome some of the trauma he carried with him from serving in Vietnam.

“The music was unbelievable -- just unbelievable,” Chick said. “It was hard to put into words. To me, it was like a bath -- like I came out a different person.”

Many in the family are musicians themselves. Chick said his band opened for James Brown once. Another time, they opened for the group Canned Heat. It didn’t take long for that tradition to pass down to Leah. In fact, he says there’s a picture of Leah already playing the mandolin when she was only about four years old.

For that matter, it didn’t take long for music to pass down to the next generation, either. Today, Leah performs in a band with two of her children.

“Both my parents are very musical,” Leah said. “Music just is in our family; it’s such a part of who we are; it’s in our blood.”